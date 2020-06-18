Missourians Urged to Check Local Papers to Search Unclaimed Property List

The list appears in this issue of the Herald on Page B-2. It will also publish next week as well.

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is launching an annual effort to return unclaimed property to Missourians.

Beginning this week, the names of more than 126,000 individuals, small businesses, and non-profit organizations with unclaimed property will be listed in over 100 publications across the state.

“As we recover from the economic upheaval caused by COVID-19, I encourage all Missourians to check the unclaimed property list and claim any money that is rightfully yours,” Treasurer Fitzpatrick said. “And I also encourage Missourians to take a look at the list—and if you see a name you recognize, let them know. It is always free to claim your unclaimed property and many claims can be filed online. ”

Missouri law requires notices be published annually listing the names of individuals whose unclaimed property of $50 or more has been turned over to the Missouri State Treasurer’s Office in the past year.

To see a list of papers running unclaimed property lists and publication dates, go to the Missouri Treasurer website.

The Treasurer’s office holds more than $1 billion in unclaimed property. UCP is waiting for 1 in 10 Missourians and the average return is $300. You can search online 24/7 at ShowMeMoney.com.