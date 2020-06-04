Missouri State-West Plains Announces 2020 Spring Chancellor’s List Honorees

WEST PLAINS, Mo. –– Officials at Missouri State University –- West Plains have announced their Chancellor’s List honorees for the 2020 spring semester.

To qualify for the Missouri State – West Plains Chancellor’s List, students must have earned a 4.0 grade point average for 12 or more credit hours taken during the semester.

Students from the following area communities qualified: 

  • Ava: Tabatha D. Hurt, Morgan E. Whitacre; 
  • Caulfield: Shelly P. Durham, Raven R. Puckett, Kayla L. Way; 
  • Dora: Mariah P. Braswell; 
  • Gainesville: Sarah J. Hogan; 
  • Mansfield:  Noah E. Taylor; 
  • Vanzant: Carolyn R. Pool. 

Missouri State University-West Plains empowers students to achieve personal success and to enrich their local and global communities by providing accessible, affordable and quality educational opportunities.

Missouri State-West Plains offers associate degrees and credit and non-credit courses, and serves as a delivery site for bachelor’s and master’s degrees offered by Missouri State University in Springfield.

