Missouri State-West Plains Announces 2020 Spring Chancellor’s List Honorees

WEST PLAINS, Mo. –– Officials at Missouri State University –- West Plains have announced their Chancellor’s List honorees for the 2020 spring semester.
To qualify for the Missouri State – West Plains Chancellor’s List, students must have earned a 4.0 grade point average for 12 or more credit hours taken during the semester.
Students from the following area communities qualified:
- Ava: Tabatha D. Hurt, Morgan E. Whitacre;
- Caulfield: Shelly P. Durham, Raven R. Puckett, Kayla L. Way;
- Dora: Mariah P. Braswell;
- Gainesville: Sarah J. Hogan;
- Mansfield: Noah E. Taylor;
- Vanzant: Carolyn R. Pool.
Missouri State University-West Plains empowers students to achieve personal success and to enrich their local and global communities by providing accessible, affordable and quality educational opportunities.
Missouri State-West Plains offers associate degrees and credit and non-credit courses, and serves as a delivery site for bachelor’s and master’s degrees offered by Missouri State University in Springfield.