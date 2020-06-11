Missouri State Releases Spring 2020 Dean’s List

By University Communications

Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean’s list.

In Douglas County, the following local students attained the special recognition: 

Ava –– Shelby Box, Keeley Deal, Rebecca Harris, Chase Willis, and Wyatt Wilson;

Norwood –– Raquel Cumby;

Squires –– Duane Helton. 

For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the spring semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).

