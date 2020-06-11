Missouri State Establishes Scholarships in Memory of George Floyd, David Dorn

By University Communications

The Missouri State University Foundation has started two scholarship funds in memory of George Floyd and David Dorn.

Floyd died in May while in Minneapolis police custody. Dorn was a retired St. Louis police captain who died during looting in early June.

Clif and Gail Smart made the first contribution to the George Floyd Scholarship fund, which will be funded solely with private money.

Scholarship eligibility requirements include the following:

• Be a full-time undergraduate or graduate student demonstrating Satisfactory Academic Progress.

• Demonstrate interest in and commitment to promoting a society that is just, equitable and inclusive of all individuals irrespective of race, age, sex, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity or disability.

The Foundation will give serious consideration to all ways that students might contribute to a diverse educational environment, and will give preference to first-generation students.