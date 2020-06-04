Missouri REALTORS® April 2020 Market Statistics Report

COLUMBIA, Mo. –– Missouri REALTORS® is pleased to share a monthly statistics report highlighting the Missouri real estate market for the month of April.

In April, 6,139 homes sold in Missouri. The total sales volume topped $1.28 billion, and homes sold at a faster pace in February, staying on the market for an average of 53 days. That is 7 days less when compared to April 2019. The median sales price for the month was $179,900. That is a 7.2 percent increase compared to April 2019.

Additionally, interest rates in April remained steady and continue to remain historically low. According to Freddie Mac, the national average commitment rate for a 30-year, conventional, fixed-rate mortgage was 3.31 percent in April; down from 3.45 percent in March 2020. By comparison, the interest rate in April of last year was 4.14 percent.

