Missouri Dairy Farmers’ $6.9 Billion Industry Is Recognized in June 1

June is Dairy Month in Missouri.

In honor of Missouri’s $6.9 billion dairy industry, Governor Mike Parson has proclaimed June as Dairy Month in Missouri.

Missouri is home to 77,000 dairy cattle on more than 2,200 farms across the state. The production, processing and distribution of dairy products creates more than 24,000 jobs for Missourians.

Dairy products are widely recognized as an excellent source of calcium, protein and other nutrients essential to a healthy diet.

Missouri is home to organizations such as the Midwest Dairy Association, Missouri Dairy Association, Missouri Dairy Industry Alliance, Purebred Dairy Cattle Breeder Associations and St. Louis District Dairy Council. These groups work to educate key leaders, students and consumers about the benefits of dairy products and keep Missouri’s dairy industry moving forward.

This month, be sure to pour a glass of milk, cool off with some ice cream, start your morning off with some yogurt and thank a Missouri dairy farmer for the work they do to help hydrate and feed the world.