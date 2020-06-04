Missouri Conservation Commission Action – May

Missouri Conservation Commission met on May 28 for a closed executive session followed by its regular open meeting.

Commissioners attending were: Don C. Bedell, Chair; Wm. L. (Barry) Orscheln, Vice Chair/Secretary; Steven D. Harrison, member; Mark L. McHenry, member.

The Commission received the following presentations/reports:

Director’s Comments — Sara Parker Pauley, Director;

Report of the Regulations Committee — Mike Hubbard, Deputy Director and Chair, Regulations Committee;

Recommendations for changes to Wildlife Code regarding rules pertaining to all portions of the 2020-2021 deer hunting season — Jason Isabelle, Cervid Program Supervisor;

Recommendations for the 2021-2025 Duck Season Structure and Season Date Formula — Andy Raedeke, Environmental Resource Scientist;

Future Bear Season Framework — Laura Conlee, Furbearer Biologist;

Financial Report — Andrew Bond, Financial Services Chief;

Major Construction Projects Status Report — Jacob Careaga, Design and Development Division Chief;

Information Technology Projects Status Report — Douglas Fees, Information Technology Services Chief.

The Commission:

Approved recommended changes to the Wildlife Code regarding rules pertaining to all portions of the 2020-2021 deer hunting season.

Approved recommendations for the 2021-2025 duck season structure and season date formula.

Approved recommendations to expand the Deer Management Assistance Program; allow a landowner agent to use infrared and night vision for feral hogs with permission of the landowner; allow the use of infrared, night vision, and artificial light for coyotes from February 1 to March 31; define handguns used for hunting during the alternative-methods portion of the fall deer-hunting season; and establish regulations for the incidental take of feral swine on Department areas during deer and turkey hunting seasons.

Approved the Department’s Fiscal Year 2021 Internal Expenditure Plan.

Approved the sale of the 40-acre Cecil G. Grove Memorial Conservation Area in Lafayette County.

Approved entering into a Partner Agreement with The Nature Conservancy (TNC), which will award financial assistance from the Missouri Department of Conservation to TNC for the Atchison County Levee District No. 1’s levee setback project with participating landowners.

Approved the sale of an estimated 1,484,070 board feet of timber located on 554 acres of Compartment 55, Rocky Creek Conservation Area in Shannon County.

Approved the sale of an estimated 885,387 board feet of timber located on 245 acres of Compartment 4, Logan Creek Conservation Area in Reynolds County.

Approved the sale of an estimated 1,433,694 board feet of timber located on 391 acres of Compartment 7, Clearwater Conservation Area in Reynolds County.

Suspended or revoked one or more hunting, fishing, or trapping privileges of 25 individuals for cause:

Casey W. Allen, Atlanta, All Sport, 3 Years;

Lyle H. Banser, Merrill (WI), Hunting, 2 Years;

Kenneth D. Barton, Stover, Hunting, 1 Year;

Jewel W. Brawley, Hannibal, All Sport, 1 Year;

Danny R. Calhoon, St. Joseph, All Sport, 1 Year;

Clifton E. Calvin, Columbia, Hunting & Fishing, 1 Year;

Garyn J. Colson, Joplin, All Sport, 1 Year;

Daniel L. Damron, Edwards , Hunting, 2 Years;

Wayne L. DeBoard, Des Arc, Hunting, 1 Year;

Curt E. Friese, Belgrade, Hunting, 1 Year;

Stacy L. Galluzzio, Hannibal, Fishing, 1 Year;

Nathaniel L. Holthe, Independence, Fishing, 1 Year;

Jason S. Klein, Sedalia, All Sport, 1 Year;

Robert M. Kratky, Potosi, All Sport, 1 Year;

Wayne T. Kurtz, New Bloomfield, Hunting, 3 Years;

Zachary K. McConnaughey, Seymour, Hunting, 1 Year;

Jerret W. McNett, Long Lane, Hunting, 1 Year;

Cliff E. Marler, Park Hills, Hunting, 1 Year;

Marcus A. Pratt, Ozark, Hunting & Fishing, 1 Year;

Jason B. Pyle, Stockton, Hunting, 2 Years;

Christian C. Thurman, Louis, All Sport, 1 Year;

Carl C. Wilson, Kansas City, Hunting, 1 Year;

Jared T. Wolter, Mountain Grove, Hunting, 15 Years;

Juvenile, Hunting, Revoked until 1/21/21; and

Juvenile, Hunting, Revoked until 3/3/21.

The Commission will reconvene for the next regular meeting on July 9-10.

