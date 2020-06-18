Mercy Springfield Communities Loosens Visitor Restrictions

One visitor allowed with hospitalized patients

SPRINGFIELD – Beginning last week, Mercy’s hospitalized patients were allowed to have one visitor per day.

This is effective at:

Mercy Hospital Springfield

Mercy Hospital Aurora

Mercy Hospital Cassville

Mercy Hospital Lebanon

Mercy St. Francis Hospital

Visitors will have their temperature taken and must answer COVID-19-related questions. Visitors should bring and wear a mask throughout their time inside the facilities.

For now, to promote social distancing, Mercy’s clinic and outpatient visitor restrictions remain in place. In our clinics and outpatient locations, adult patients cannot have a visitor with them at their appointments, with these exceptions:

Interpreters

Medical decision-makers

Those necessary to ensure patients receive care

Young children can accompany parents/guardians if child care is not available

“Our patients and their loved ones have been so understanding of our recent policies, which were designed to limit the risk of COVID-19 infections among our patients and caregivers,” said Craig McCoy, president of Mercy Springfield Communities. “Mercy recognizes how important family and friends are to a patient’s recovery, and we’re so pleased to be able to welcome them back into our hospitals.”

Mercy will continue to monitor COVID-19 infections in our area and make adjustments as necessary.