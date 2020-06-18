Memorial Day Kicked Off Deadliest Days of Summer

JEFFERSON CITY – The “100 Deadliest Days of Summer” are designated as the days between Memorial Day and Labor Day. These days cover the summer travel season and are historically a deadly time on our nation’s roadways. During this time in 2019, there were 291 fatalities on Missouri’s roadways. That’s nearly three lives lost each day during that timeframe.

As they continue their work toward a goal of zero fatalities on their roadways, the Missouri Department of Transportation and the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety want to urge all who travel in and around the Show-Me State this summer to buckle up, slow down, drive sober and never drive distracted.

“It’s easy to let your mind wander especially when you might be getting on the road for the first time in weeks,” said Jon Nelson, executive chair to the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety. “Make a conscious effort to arrive at your destination safely, and do your part by paying attention, slowing down, and always wearing your seat belt.”

Distracted driving, excessive speed and following too closely are three of the main causes of crashes, particularly in and around work zones. Drivers are reminded to pay attention to warning signs, obey the speed limit and put their phones down. In every instance, wearing a seat belt is a must. Of the drivers and passengers killed in 2020 traffic crashes, 66% were not wearing a seatbelt. Remember: Buckle Up Phone Down.

Travel safely this summer and remember that it’s also peak season for highway work zones. Information on all MoDOT work zones statewide is available on the department’s Traveler Information Map at www.modot.org. The map is available as a free app for iPhone and Android phones. Motorists can also call MoDOT’s 24/7 customer service toll free at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636).