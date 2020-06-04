Make the Right Choice –– Don’t Drive Impaired

Awareness campaign emphasizes danger of youth alcohol use.

JEFFERSON CITY – The pomp and circumstance and prom-time glitz and glitter will be a little different for this year’s teens. Traditional graduations and proms may take on a modified or postponed celebration, but one thing hasn’t changed – the dangers of driving impaired.

Preliminary 2019 data shows that 23 people were killed and 54 seriously injured in Missouri crashes involving a substance-impaired driver under the age of 21.

Law enforcement will be on the lookout for underage impaired driving June 5-14 with a high-visibility enforcement campaign.

“With a possible lack of structured, chaperoned year-end events, individuals may be planning more of their own parties,” said Jon Nelson, MoDOT assistant to the state highway safety and traffic engineer. “It’s important graduates have an opportunity to celebrate all they’ve accomplished. It’s also important they do so responsibly. Let’s not let one careless decision to drive impaired permanently ruin such a wonderful achievement.”

Missouri has a Zero Tolerance Law. If you are under 21, your license will be suspended if you’re caught driving with even a trace of alcohol in your system. Consequences of drunk driving include jail time, the loss of driver’s licenses or being sentenced to use ignition interlocks. Other financial impacts include higher insurance rates, attorney fees and court costs. Worst of all, it could cost someone their life.

Always drive sober, buckle up and put the phone down. For more information, please visit saveMOlives.com or social media at Save MO Lives.