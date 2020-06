Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Russell T. Scott Post 5993 of Ava will host a special event on Saturday, June 20, on the Ava Square. At 2:00 p.m., the Post will facilitate a flag retirement ceremony, and the public is welcome to attend.

Folks are also invited to bring flags in disrepair and needing to be retired with respect. The Post will include those additional items in the ceremony as well.

For information or questions, please call Post Commander Rob Hennes, (417) 677-6082.