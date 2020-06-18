Local Treadle On Gathering Group to Meet June 25-27 

The third annual Treadle On Gathering Academy is gathering today on June 25, and will meet through June 27. The event is free.

This year the group is meeting in a brand new Ava venue, next door to the Ava Art Guild, at 305 East Washington Avenue, in Ava. Bring your machine and join us for all three days.

Today, June 25, from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m., is a question/answer workshop about how to take care of an electric vintage machine. Doors open at 11a.m. for registration.

Friday, June 26, doors open at 9 a.m., with sessions going until 5 pm. It is come and go as you please. Activities include games, learning how to make snap bags, churn dash blocks, and how to make a snail pin cushion. To play the Trader’s Dice Game, five fat quarters are needed.

Saturday, June 27, activities are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Again, come and go as you please. Demos will include how to attach binding endings on a quilt, how to cover an old sewing machine cover with decoupage. A pin cushion exchange will take place at 1:30 p.m. Show ‘n Tell, anything handmade or vintage, at 2:30. Impromptu and help demos will take place both days.

Bring your treadles and hand cranks and we will help you fix it as well as teach how to use it.

A quilt raffle, and fundraising activity will also be on site. The drawing for the quilt will be around 4 p.m.

For information join our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/groups/MissouriTOGA/ or call Missy at 417-543-5642, or JoAnn at 417-683-2104