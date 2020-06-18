Lloyd Junior “JR” Tate

Lloyd Junior Tate, 60 years, 9 months, 19 days old, of Ava, Missouri passed on to Heaven on June 15, 2020 at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, MO with his family by his side.

Lloyd Junior was born August 26, 1959 in Mountain Grove, MO to Lloyd Amos and Genieve (Berry) Tate.

JR worked as a sawmiller in the area.

On February 27, 1988 JR and Rosalee Stephens were united in marriage at Ava, MO by Pastor Max Irwin.

JR was a Christian and a member of Ava Assembly of God. He loved hunting, fishing, his dogs, helping others, and he loved kids!

JR was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd, two brothers, Roy Tate and Brian Reed, and one sister, Veneta Smith.

JR is survived by his wife, Rosalee, six children, Loren (little Lloyd) Larsen, Melissa Taliaferro, Brittani Wilson, Misty Robbins, Crystal Tate, and James Stephens, many grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, his mother, Genieve Reed, siblings, Leon Tate, Janice Croney, George Tate, Joey Hodo, Lela Gunner, Eddie Hodo, and Amanda Reed, other relatives and many many friends!

Funeral services for JR will be Friday, June 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Yates Cemetery. Visitation is Friday from 1:00 p.m. to service time in the funeral home. Officiating will be Pastor Buddy Boyd. Memorials may be made to the family to help on funeral expenses. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.