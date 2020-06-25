It is with great sadness that the family of Lloyd James Turner (Jim) announces his passing after a brief illness. He was born Monday, June 28, 1937 and departed this life on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the age of 82. Lloyd proudly served in the United States Army.

Lloyd will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 37 years, Beverly and his children, Pamela (Larry), Vickey (Tim), Jimmy (Naomi) and Jody (Andre). He is also survived by his brother Tony (Joyce). He will also be fondly remembered by his 13 grandchildren, Sarah (Johnie), Nicole, Jacob (Danielle), Stephen, Rachel, Valerie, Nicholas, Justin (Randi), Erin (Dan), Amee, Brendan, Alicia and Colton; also 26 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his two children, Carol and Wray, brothers Carl and Paul, a sister Betty, and a grandson David.

A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Holden Cremation and Funeral Service, Sparta, with Pastor Tom Humphries officiating. Military honors will follow the service also at the funeral home. A private family interment will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield.