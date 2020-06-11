Little Creek – Ruby Satterfield

June 8 – Hello from Little Creek once again. And to all my reader friends I hope you have a great week and I am grateful for your prayers. I am recuperating nicely from the pacemaker surgery. I still have to sleep in my chair but I am coping.

And we must never forget to express our thanks to Jesus for His goodness to us all. How happy it makes us to know He is in control through this awful time of trouble for our country.

I am still staying home, but did go to club Wednesday.

It was so good to be with my quilting friends.

I found out we have a new Nimble Thimble member. Vickie Prock joined us and that makes us happy. Now Jo gets to come back.

We sure miss Wanda Huffman. She always said Wednesdays were her therapy days. I love you dearly, my friend, and I know time takes its toll, but we trust that you will get better and that you will quit having setbacks. Take care.

Joseph and I haven’t been out and about so I have no news but I remember some old news. Jim Turner came for a first cousin visit and brought me a fish and onion ring dinner. Thanks to him and sweet Audrey, I had two good meals. I appreciate you profusely.

What to write this week? I pulled out some notes and found an interesting subject to start.

Remember when the great success of the Hubble telescope was the news of the day?

Remember why it is so important to us?

I had always supposed that it was simply a bigger and better telescope taking pictures of the stars. But as I understand, it is that the telescope is so deep in space that it is flying around up there in light that was emitted from the earth eons ago. Just think, we are talking about ancient light that has traveled through space, being what the speed of light is, and it is only now (2005) reaching the place where the Hubble telescope is orbiting. Therefore, the pictures the telescope is taking show the earth as it was ages ago.

With this information, scientists are revising their theories. Once they believed the earth is slowing down in its rotation, now they have discovered it is actually spinning faster and faster.

Why didn’t they ask me? I could have told them that.

My whole existence is spinning out of control.

Spring flies by with Summer tromping on its heels then Fall bursts upon us, followed almost immediately by Winter roaring in. Suddenly the ice and snow are melting and Spring prances in for another visit. Only this time it is already the next year, and I cannot catch up. The embroidery and appliquéing that I owe my friends has stacked up to do, overwhelms me. I cannot right now fit them into my life. I hope they do not expect fast results.

I used to amble along. Eventually I trotted, now feel like resting ‘til later and that I will never never catch up.

The only answer to this high-speed dilemma is to abandon my hold on reality. I must take time to dream, to enjoy the warmth of early summer, escape into the gloriousness of the landscape awash in the lushness of the full green leaves. Leaves of green without the dust of car emissions dulling them. It is time to slow down in the race, a time to breathe.

My moment in that other time has given me a respite. I can cope. I will start one of my projects today, finish it and put it away so that I can begin my next challenge. Well, maybe not today! But I am a newer fresher person because I stopped for a bit and my world slowed down.

I may never do all my projects, but it doesn’t matter. I will take time left to me to dream of times past, of life with Kasey and Mom and Daddy, and Jim and so many waiting for me.

I will be thankful I am able to live alone in my home, be able to sit on my porch and enjoy the day with my squirrels, my birds and hummers, able to enjoy my rides to Springfield.

I am so very thankful for getting to know and to love all my Nimble Thimble friends.

Even thankful for the time God has given me to explore this new time of anger and awful things happening, things I could never have imagined in my wildest dreams.

I may not live to see America great again, but I have lived when America was Great and for that I am deeply grateful. Most of all I am thankful our Lord Jesus is in control.