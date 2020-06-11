Lions Receive Grant June 11, 2020 Share Facebook Twitter Email Print Submitted Photo Douglas County Community Foundation members Dick Salgado, Diana Middleton and Janice Lorrain (front, left) present a check for $2000 to the Ava Lions Club. The funds were made possible by a Rural Healthcare Health Initiative Grant. The Lions plan to use the funds for diabetes education and prevention. Lion’s club representatives include (left to right) Bob Sorensen, Richard Sturgeon, Bob Sellers and Darlene Sorensen. Related