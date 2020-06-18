Linna Rae Fleetwood, 80 years, 7 months, 4 days old, of Squires, Missouri went home to Heaven on June 12, 2020 at Cox South Medical Center in Springfield, MO with her family by her side.

Linna Rae was born November 8, 1939 in Rockbridge, MO to Charley and Garrie (Hoover) Byerley.

On August 26, 1961 Linna Rae and Burney Fleetwood were united in marriage at Ava, MO by the Rev. Charles Silvey and to this union were blessed with two children, Danny and Janice.

Linna Rae was a Christian and a member of the Murray Church at Squires, MO. She enjoyed quilting, talking on the phone, and playing crossword puzzles. Her joy was her family. She was devoted to her family and especially her granddaughters, Rayonna and Rachael.

Linna Rae was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Burney in 2008, one brother, Adrian Byerley, and one sister, Lucille Caudill.

She is survived by her two children and their spouses, Danny & Cindy Fleetwood and Janice & Dan Garner, two granddaughters, Rayonna & Rachael Garner, five step grandchildren, Joseph, Jacob, Tabitha, Matthew, and Jamie, nieces, nephews, and other family and many friends!

Funeral services for Linna Rae were Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Murray Cemetery at Squires. Visitation was prior to the service Tuesday from 1:00 p.m. to service time. Officiating was Rev. Garry Hall and Pastor Doug Irwin. Memorials may be made to the family as a Love Offering for her granddaughters. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.