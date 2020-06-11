Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor:

In the wake of George Floyd’s death, a wave of necessary protests have unleashed across the country.

George Floyd was yet another black man murdered by the hands of a white cop. As a society we have seen this too many times. Only a few months ago in Georgia, Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed by two white men while on his afternoon jog. And again in Louisville, Kentucky, Breonna Taylor was shot by police in March.

If you haven’t already noticed, people are angry. I am angry, and rightfully so. Because I am white, I am privileged to live without fear. That in itself is a problem. This country was built on white supremacy. In rapper Macklemore’s words, “It is in the soil, the foundation, and the flag that flies outside of your home.” It is the badge a police officer wears on his chest in pride, which is the exact reason why abolition is imperative. The system is terribly corrupted and must be dismantled in order to live in an inclusive, safe country for Black people. White people NEED to take part in the Black Lives Matter movement in order for change to happen.

Ways you can support Black folk are by listening to their stories and hearing what they have to say. Reading books by Black authors, listening to music written and sung by Black artists, buying products from Black owned businesses. Having those uncomfortable conversations about race with your friends and family. Don’t know enough to have those conversations? Google it.

Black people are dying from the system, and have been dying for hundreds and hundreds of years. I think it is time to help put a final stop to it.

Below are articles and books you can read. Educate yourselves!

Me and White Supremacy, Layla F. Saad;

Layla F. Saad; Black Skin, White Masks, Frantz Fanon;

Frantz Fanon; Displacing Blackness, Ted Rutland;

Ted Rutland; 5 Ways White Feminists Can Address Our Own Racism, Huffpost;

Huffpost; How Colorblindness Is Actually Racist, By Dani Bostick , HuffPost ;

By Dani Bostick ; 100 Ways White People Can Make Life Less Frustrating For People of Color, By Kesiena Boom, Broadly.

Nautica Franken

Ava, Missouri