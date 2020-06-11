LEGAL – Juvenile Court

IN THE JUVENILE DIVISION OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI

STATE OF MISSOURI

In the Matter of the Adoption of S.G.D.,

Minor,

Paul Harold Dean and

Jean Melvina Cluff, Husband & Wife

Petitioners.

Case No. 20DG-JU00026

NOTICE UPON ORDER OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSOURI to Respondent, John Doe.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and for Adoption has been commenced against you in the Circuit Court for the County of Douglas, Missouri, the object and general nature of which is a termination of parental rights of the minor child S.G.D.

The names of all parties to said action are stated above in the caption hereof and the name and address of the attorney for petitioners Karen A. Bates-Crouch, BATES-CROUCH LAW OFFICE, LLC, Box 2005, Ava, MO 65608, 417.683.3088.

You are further notified that, unless you file an answer or other pleading or shall otherwise appear and defend against the aforesaid petition within 45 days after the 11th day of June, 2020, judgment by default will be rendered against you.

Witness my hand and seal of the Circuit Court this 4th day of June, 2020.

R. Craig Carter