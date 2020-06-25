LEGAL: John Mark Langron

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI PROBATE DIVISION

In the Estate of: John Mark Langron, Deceased

Estate No: 18DG-PR00050

NOTICE OF FILING OF FINAL SETTLEMENT AND PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF JOHN MARK LANGRON, DECEASED

You are hereby notified that the undersigned Personal Representative will file a Petition for an Order of Complete Settlement of the estate together with a final settlement and proposed order of distribution in the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri on the 16th day of June, 2020 or as may be continued by the Court.

If no objections to the Settlement or proposed Order of Distribution are filed within 20 days after the date of the filing thereof, the Court will consider said Settlement and proposed Distribution and, upon their approval, the Court will determine the persons entitled to decedent’s descendible interest in the estate and the extent and character of their interest therein.

Upon proof of compliance with the Court’s Order of Distribution by the Personal Representative, the Court will discharge the Personal Representative and her sureties, if any, from further claim or demand by any interested person.

Dated: June 15, 2020

Bernadette Bullock

1252 Aldridge Street

West Plains, MO 65775

/s/ John W. Bruffett

John W. Bruffett-24585

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 101

Ava, Missouri 65608

(417)683-4163

Attorney for Estate

Dates of Publication: June 25, July 2, 9, 16, 2020