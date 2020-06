The Douglas County Health Department Board of Trustees will accept bids on a steel drive through building to be placed on the east side of the health department building located at 603 Springfield Road until July 2, 2020 at noon.

Contact the agency at 417-683-4174 for detailed information.

The Board of Trustees will meet in regular session this day at 1:00pm and will review all bids during this meeting. They have the right to refuse any and all bids.