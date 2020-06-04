LEGAL-Ava City Square Improvement Bids

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Project No. AEI 19SP70004, 2018-PF-09

City of Ava, Missouri

Separate sealed bids for City Square Improvements will be received by the City of Ava, Missouri at the office of City of Ava, 404 South Jefferson St., Ava, Missouri 65608 until 11:00 a.m., Prevailing Local Time, Thursday, June 18, 2020, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

The Information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Contract, Plans, Specifications, and Forms of Bid Bond, Performance and Payment Bond, and other contract documents may be examined at the following:

Anderson Engineering, Inc., 3213 S. West Bypass, Springfield, MO 65807

Copies may be obtained at the office of Anderson Engineering, Inc. located at 3213 S. West Bypass, Springfield, MO 65807 upon payment of $60.00 for each set. Digital plans and contract documents may be obtained from the Engineer’s office for a fee of $20 by contacting Anderson Engineering at 417-866-2741.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids.

Each Bidder must deposit with his bid security in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Information for Bidders.

Attention of Bidders is particularly called to the requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed and minimum wage rates to be paid under the contract, Section 3-DBE, Segregated Facility, Section 109, and E.O. 11246. MBE and WBE bidders are encouraged to bid.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

Burrely Loftin

MAYOR

CITY OF AVA, MISSOURI

May 28, 2020

“EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY”

4-38-2t