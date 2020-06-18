Larry Ray Mackey, 77 years, 8 months, 4 days old, Ava, Missouri passed away on June 11, 2020 at Cox South Medical Center in Springfield, MO.

Larry was born October 7, 1942 in Douglas County, MO to Lee Wesley and Jewell (Ritchie) Mackey.

Larry was retired from working as a Heating and Cooling Repairmen in the Ava area.

Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing, skeet shooting, and being in the outdoors.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Willard, Lawrence, and an infant brother, and one sister, Alberta.

He is survived by his two children, Cindy & Denver Cottengim of Mansfield, MO and John & Michele Mackey of Pea Ridge, AR, five grandchildren, Mark, Amanda, Holly, Stephanie, and Haleigh, two step grandchildren, Rachel and Alex, two great grandchildren, Adalynn and Talon, five siblings, Wanda, Bill, Bonnie, Glen, and Ann, other family members and friends.

A memorial graveside service was held Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Ava Cemetery with Pastor Denver Cottengim officiating.