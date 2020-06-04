Joplin Man Sentenced 25 Years for Meth Conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Joplin, Missouri, man was sentenced in federal court today for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Jasper County, Missouri.

Kevin L. Kivett Sr., 59, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 25 years in federal prison without parole.

On Oct. 1, 2019, Kivett pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Jasper County from March 8, 2016, through Oct. 3, 2017. Kivett also pleaded guilty to three counts of distributing methamphetamine and one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Kivett is the fourth defendant in this case to be sentenced. Co-defendant Melissa R. Kivett, 42, of Pomona, California, has pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing.

This case is being prosecuted by Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Randall D. Eggert. It was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Illinois State Police, the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team, the Jasper County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, the Duquesne, Mo., Police Department, the Pomona, Calif., Police Department, and the Ontario, Calif., Police Department.

This case is part of the Department of Justice’s Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) program.