Jessica Lou Somers, 49 years, 8 months, and 9 days old, of Ava, Missouri passed away on May 29, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo.

Jessica was born September 20, 1970 in Anchorage, AK to Russell Earl and Lillian (Puckett) Somers.

Jessica enjoyed camping and fishing. She liked to sew and crotchet. She also liked playing video games and taking care of animals.

Jessica was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Mark Somers.

Jessica is survived by her three sons, Joshua Hitchcock, Lukas Somers, and Zackary Brodeur and fiance, Lacie Cochran, a sister, Melissa West, a brother, Rodney Somers, a nephew, Gregory Somers, and a host of other relatives and friends.

A visitation for Jessica was held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO. Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Cremation services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, Mo. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.