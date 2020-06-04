LEGAL: Property of Calvin Driskell

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI PROBATE DIVISION

LISA DERBY, PETITIONER

CASE NO. 20DG-PR00012

V

GERTRUDE M. TAYLOR, SYBIL L. REESE, GOMER D. DRISKELL, BRENDA DRISKELL, JANET YOCUM, RUDOLPH R. DRISKELL,BILLIE D. DRISKELL, EARNEST J. DRISKELL,

JOHN R. DRISKELL, DORIS A. _____, PAUL E. DRISKELL, JERRLENE C. _____, DANNY C. DRISKELL, JANICE R. _____AND THEIR UNKNOWN HEIRS AND ASSIGNS, RESPONDENTS.

NOTICE OF HEARING

To all persons who claim any interest in the property of Calvin Driskell, deceased, as an heir of said decedent or through any heir of said decedent:

You are hereby notified that a petition has been filed in the above court but Lisa Derby, for the determination of the heirs of Calvin Driskell, deceased and of the respective interests as such heirs in and with respect to the following described property owned by said decedent at the time of death, to-wit:

REAL ESTATE:

TRACT 1: That part of the North Half (N 1/2) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of Section Ten (10), Township Twenty-five (25), Range Thirteen (13), which lies South of State Highway No. 14 and West of Highway 95.

TRACT 11: All of the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (NE 1/4 SE 1/4) of Section Nine (9), Township Twenty-five (25), Range 13, and all that part of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (SW 1/4 NW 1/4) of Section Ten (10), Township Twenty-five (25), Range Thirteen (13), which lies South of State Highway 14.

TRACT 111: The NE 1/4 of Section 10, Township 25, Range 13. All that part of the NE 1/4 NW 1/4 of Section 10, Township 25, Range 13 which lies East of State Highway “D”.

PERSONAL PROPERTY:

1) 1998 CHEVROLET BLAZER UTILITY 2D 4WD

2)1996 CHEVROLET C1500 PICKUP

3) 1989 CHEVROLET PICKUP 1T

4) 1991 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 2500 HD

5) 1994 FORD F150 PICKUP

6) 1990 TRLR HOMEMADE

7) 1974 TRLR UTILITY/FLATBED13-17 FOOT

8) 1980 TRLR UTILITY/FLATBED 13-17 FOOT

9) 1990 TRLR UTILITY/FLATBED 21-24

10) TRACTOR 1982 UNSPECIFIED

11) TRACTOR 1982 UNSPECIFIED

12) BRUSH HOG 1990 UNSPECIFIED

13) HAY BAILER 1987 UNSPECIFIED

14) TRACTOR 1990 UNSPECIFIED

15) HORSES COUNT: 4

16) COWS/BULL COUNT: 5

Petitioner’s attorney is John W. Bruffet whose business address is POB 101, Ava, Missouri 65608.

You are hereby required to appear to answer said petition on July 15, 2020, at 11:00 o’clock a.m. in the Probate Division of theh CIrcuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri, at Ava, Missouri, at which time and place said petition will be heard. Should you fail therein, judgment may be entered in due course upon said petition.

_________________

Clerk, Probate Division

Circuit Court of Douglas County,

Missouri

4-38-4t