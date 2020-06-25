HOTO – Abigail Rippon

Hello from all of us up here at Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center here in Ava, MO. It’s been a long 3 months and we sure are missing you all. Unfortunately we are still not allowing visitors at this time for the safety of our residents and staff.

Also, due to the COVID-19, we have decided to cancel our 4th of July celebration. Next week we are having a Home of the Brave spirit week for our residents and staff so we can all celebrate together. We will be having a barbecue and lots of games for the residents to play.

The month of May and June were a very busy time for all of us. We celebrated the week of May 3rd-May 8th with Nurse’s Week. We celebrated the nurses by having different treats for them each day.

The following week we celebrated National Nursing Home Week by having a Superheros in Disguise spirit week. The staff and residents dressed up and played games.

We celebrated Mother’s day on May 8th by treating everybody with strawberry shortcake.

The week of June 8th-12th we celebrated CNA Appreciation Week by having a spirit week in which the staff dressed up as Disney characters, rock stars, throwback Thursday, etc.

On June 19th we held our annual Father’s Day fish-fry.

We appreciate each and everyone of you being so patient with us during this crisis and the guidelines we have to follow as a healthcare team. We can’t wait to see you all again.

We hope you have a blessed week!