On Monday, June 8th, Brandee Cutbirth of Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare (HOTO) announced that the annual 4th of July Celebration would be canceled for 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We feel that we cannot safely conduct the events that have historically been our responsibility to put on for our community.”

Cutbirth went on to cite attendance numbers of “hundreds or even thousands” as the main concern for the cancellation.

“We all hope July 4th, 2021, will look very different,” she said.