Gregory Rawlins, 43, of Ozark, MO sustained serious injuries on Monday, June 15th in a one-vehicle accident on Monday, June 15th.

The crash happened on Highway 76, three miles northeast of Ava. Rawlins was driving his 2000 Chevrolet Suburban eastbound when it left the road and struck a phone pole. Rawlins, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries. He was transported by air ambulance to Cox South in Springfield.