High Lonesome – Linda Orick

The spring of 2020 sure has been a very wet one. About all its good for is ducks, fish and frogs.

What garden we have out looks good. But its been too much rain and the fear of the bad weather reports of hail and damaging winds.

Wed. May 20th we went to the Hall Cemetery at Ongo where James’ parents and grandparents are buried. It had not been mowed, back in the fall it had sage grass growing looked like a field. Several stones have been disturbed. But it looked nice today. We also decorated at Old Boston Cemetery where his sister and her son are and buried. They keep it up nice. Sad time to me. People consider it the first main holiday for outings but the real meaning of it like everything else done away with. Not everyone feels the same about things. People enjoy being together. A mess this your but several won’t make them any different. I hope we don’t get a big dose of virus over this holiday. So I hope all goes well.

Gary Harris stopped by and chatted with James, May 20th. My niece, Shelby Parham’s friend, Doris Davidson passed away. They were friends in school at Ava and remained friends after Shelby went back to Wichita. When Shelby and her mom or her sister, Traci came in with her she and Doris always got together. Last time Shell came by herself for the Adams reunion.

Happy birthday to Keith Williams and his uncle and aunt Mick and Deb Harvill on their wedding anniversary which is the same day. I remember the phone call that said he had arrived.

Thelma Hale celebrated her 90th birthday in May with her family. Daryl Armour joined them and later that evening visited his friend, Junior and Betty Halcomb. James and I visited the Halcomb’s later that week. I had some extra radishes and onions to share.

Rex and Shirley Halcomb went Thursday and decorated her families graves.

My niece, Vickie’s husband, Ed Murray needs prayer cancer has come back.

Saturday James and I, Rex and Shirley Halcomb and Betty Halcomb and son, David decorated graves of our family at Mt. Olive (High Lonesome) Cemetery. It look nice.

The Boulders Fork is so rough I don’t see how anyone wants to drive over it. Vehicles are coming and going day and night. The second slab is where it got so bad going down from here. Several months ago the creek broke over and down by Daryl Armour field there was so much water ducks were swimming in the road. We turned around and came back.

That gets really muddy. From the second slab its like driving in a creek bed. Mercy!

The storm Monday night blew a tree across the road before you get to the first slab. It was pretty bad wind and heavy rain. Going down some of the roads one better have a chainsaw with them.

Tues. May 26th Chloe (Shugie) Wolford of Nixa called. She sure is a fine lady. I hate that she had to quit living in her home. Many years she helped our Aunt Pearl Darden out.

May 27th our Corona hair do’s are going for a summer do to the beauty shop. James said his hair was the longest it had ever been in his 71 years. We dread getting out and getting the virus. This to shall pass and sooner the better. Family and friends are the most important thing.

Hope all had a safe memorial weekend.