Hammond Mill Camp Closed Due to Pandemic

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, Hammond Mill Camp continues to remain closed to events.

Since Hammond Camp offers a setting that fosters social closeness, the site is unable to guarantee compliance with federal, state and local pandemic guidelines. This is the opposite of what is needed at this challenging time. Hammond Mill Camp, Inc. is a non-profit, and under the current situation, the shut-down presents a challenge.

While the camp is unoccupied during summer months, the owners hope to accomplish much needed repairs. A list of upgrades can be found at Hammond Mill Camp on Facebook.

Campground owners and management are looking forward to reopening.

For more information, please contact Zohn Englehardt, campground manager, (417) 543-5286.