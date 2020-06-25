H. Dale Sisney, 89, husband of Shirlee Bromley Sisney of Sarasota, Florida passed away peacefully on June 17th in Sarasota, Florida. Born September 1, 1930, in Ava, Missouri and raised in Exeter, California, he was the son of the late William H. and Georgia (Welton) Sisney.

Dale proudly served in the US Air Force Strategic Air Command during the Korean War. He was founder and CEO of Daley Design, Inc. in Rockford, IL. He retired and moved to Sarasota, Florida where he pursued his passion for painting. His family and friends remember him as a hard-working man and loving husband, father, grandfather, great- grandfather and friend.

He is survived by Shirlee, his loving wife of 71 years (married in Rockford, Illinois on February 5, 1949); son Steven (Marsha) and daughter Gale; daughter-in-law Ginger; grandchildren Jason(Amber), Scott, Amanda (Cody), Benjamin, and Emily; great-granddaughters Mila, Layla and Natalie and sister-in-lawArlene.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Vonda Salin (Gus), brother, A. Dirk Sisney and son David.

Private services will be held with the family. Donations in his name may be made to: Arts Center Sarasota at https://www.artsarasota.org/give.