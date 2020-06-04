Grizzly Volleyball Standout Kelly Wiedemann Signs with USC Upstate 

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – Missouri State University-West Plains Grizzly Volleyball standout Kelly Wiedemann will become a Spartan for the next chapter of her collegiate career.

The 5-foot, 9-inch outside/right side hitter from West Plains recently signed a letter of intent to play for University of South Carolina-Upstate in Spartanburg beginning this fall.

Kelly is the daughter of Paula and Warren Wiedemann, of West Plains, Missouri.

Wiedemann has made her mark on the Grizzly Volleyball record books during her two seasons with the program. This past season, she recorded 519 kills, 443 digs, 61 total blocks and 595.5 points earned. She averaged 3.68 kills, 3.14 digs and 4.22 points per set and hit .250. She also recorded 37 aces.

Among all Grizzlies, Wiedemann is ninth in career kills (909), eighth in career points earned (1,053) and 16th in career digs (833).

Wiedemann was one of only five NJCAA Division 1 players with at least 500 kills and 400 digs this past season. She ranked ninth in the country in kills with 519 while averaging 3.68 kills per set and posting a .250 attacking percentage.

She also ranked sixth in the nation in total attacks (1,389) and ninth in points earned (595.5).

Those stats earned Wiedemann her second consecutive NJCAA All-American honor this year, making her one of only eight Grizzlies to achieve the distinction.

She also is a two-time first team NJCAA All-Region 16 Team honoree.

The USC-Upstate Spartans are an NCAA Division I program that competes in the Big South Conference.

For more information about the Grizzly Volleyball team, visit the team’s website, msuwpgrizzlies.com.