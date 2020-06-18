Governor Makes Five Appointments to Various Boards and Commissions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Last Friday, Governor Mike Parson announced five appointments to various boards and commissions.

Dr. Jeffrey Coughenour, of Columbia, was appointed to the State Board of Health and Senior Services.

Dr. Coughenour is the Medical Director of MU Air Medical Service and Frank L. Mitchell Jr., MD, Trauma Center with University of Missouri Health Care. He is also an Associate Medical Director for the Trauma Division of Pre-Hospital Services with the Department of Emergency Medicine at the MU School of Medicine. He is a member of the Air Medical Physician Association, American College of Surgeons, Society of Critical Care Medicine, and Eastern Association for the Surgery of Trauma. Dr. Coughenour holds several professional designations including Surface Water Rescue Technician, Helicopter Search and Rescue Technician, and Confined Space and Disaster Medicine Specialist. He has several medical writing publications and has received numerous awards and honors for professional excellence in the field of medicine. Dr. Coughenour holds a Bachelor of Arts in biology and a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Dr. Patrice Komoroski, of Weldon Spring, was appointed to the Missouri Health Facilities Review Committee.

Dr. Komoroski has more than 32 years of experience in the health care industry, most recently serving as the Regional Vice President of Fresenius Medical Care North America in St. Louis until her retirement in 2018. Dr. Komoroski is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and the American Organization of Nurse Executives. She is active within the local and regional community having served on various boards and committees, including the Missouri Hospital Association, the St. Louis Metropolitan Hospital Council, the Regional Health Commission Task Force, the Northwest County Chamber of Commerce, and the St. Charles County Master Planning Committee. Dr. Komoroski holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Lindenwood University as well as a Master of Nursing Administration and Doctor of Philosophy in Nursing from Saint Louis University.

Randy Little, of Republic, was appointed to the State Fair Commission.

Mr. Little founded PFI Western Store in Springfield in 1975 and has managed the store since that time. Under his leadership, PFI has grown into one of the largest western retailers in the country. In addition to owning and operating PFI, he also manages a 1,000 acre farming and ranching operation. He has also been a co-producer of the Professional Bull Riders tour in Springfield since 2002. Mr. Little has received several awards and honors, including Western Retailer of the Year, Springfield Small Business of the Year, Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau Ambassador Award, and Biz 417 Magazine’s 100 Most Influential Business Leaders. He is a member of the Rider Relief Fund/Western Sports Foundation, Ozark Empire Fair: Board Emeritus, and the Missouri State University Founders Club. Mr. Little holds a Bachelor of Science in agriculture economics from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Mike Snider, of Liberty, was appointed to the Missouri 911 Service Board.

Mr. Snider currently serves as the Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director for the Lee’s Summit Fire Department. He previously served with the Liberty Fire Department since 1998, serving as Fire Chief and Emergency Management from 2011-2019. Mr. Snider is the President of Heart of America Fire Chiefs, Vice President of the Missouri Association of Fire Chiefs, and Vice Chair of the Missouri Fire Service Alliance. He is also active within his local community, previously serving as a member of the Liberty School District Foundation. Mr. Snider holds a paramedic certification from Grand River Vocational School, an Associate of Applied Science in fire service management from Metropolitan Community College, and a Bachelor of Arts in management and human resources from MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, Kansas.

Mark Stidham, of Dexter, was appointed to the Missouri 911 Service Board.

Mr. Stidham has served the City of Dexter since 1997. In his role as City Administrator, he oversees the Police, Fire, Street, Water, Waste Water, Sanitation, and Parks and Recreation Departments. He also advises the Airport and Library Boards. Previously, he served four years on the Board of Aldermen. Mr. Stidham has also served on several other state and local organizations, including the Regional Homeland Security Oversite Committee, the Missouri Municipal League, the Transportation Advisory Council, the City Managers Association, the Blue Ribbon Citizens Committee on Missouri Transportation Needs, and the Endowment Trust for Three Rivers College. Mr. Stidham received a formal education in forestry and industrial relations from the National Hardwood Lumber Association in Memphis, Tennessee.