Gentry – Charlotte Reich

Joie Welker opened our service with prayer. Happy Birthday wishes went out to Glenda Miller, Tiffany Clem and Mckale Miller.

Special song was by Keira Waldron, Bill Comer, Narcil Tetrick done a reading with the singers as a salute to our veterans to whom we owe our freedom to.

It was good to see Wes Hampel in church with us today.

After Sunday School, prayer requests were lifted up to the Lord some were Marilyn Bazel, Kenneth Meyers is looking at a surgery, Sheila Millers, Sister Kelly and Gary Henning, it was good to see he felt like being church today.

Gentry will be having a business meeting June 7th. June 19th we are going to have out 3rd Friday night singing 7pm with snacks afterward.

Before we had communion this morning, Pastor Comers message was from 1 Corinthians chapter 11.

Let us examine ourselves before we eat of the bread and drink of the cup. Let us realize the price Jesus paid for us. Do this in remembrance of Him and what He has done for us.

I couldn’t make it to the Lutie Cemetery Memorial Day. Our creek was up but my son Kevin and grandkids Hannah and Keaton sang before the business meeting.