June 22 – Church started Sunday morning with Ronnie teaching the lesson. Learning a lesson from history, Hebrews 3:1-19.

Sunday night started with prayer by Ronnie Eppes. The congregation sang several songs. Special songs by Elsie Atchison and Lena Ingram, and Janice Cutrone.

Phillip Butterfield did a reading. Brother Raymond Haden preached the message from Mark 6:2, Titus 2:11-15, Romans 4:25, Hebrews 7:25, Galatians 3:4. Closing song with closing prayer by Diane Strunk.