On June 12th, residents of Douglas County can get tested for COVID-19 for free.

The tests are being administered in a drive-in fashion at the Douglas County Health Department facilities at 603 Springfield Road in Ava, and are by appointment only.

To schedule, residents can call the Health Department at 417-683-4174.

The tests are being provided through a partnership between the Douglas County Health Department and Missouri Ozarks Community Health.