Francis Roger Thompson

Francis Roger “Buzz” Thompson, son of Charles F. Thompson and Mary Alice (Trouten) Thompson, was born February 9, 1943 in Wyandotte, Michigan. He passed away at 11:30 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020 in his home north of Marshfield, at the age of 77.

Buzz retired from the United States Navy and later retired from Wal-Mart in Ava, Mo. He is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Timothy James Thompson; and one brother, Frank Ashton.

Survivors include his wife Vera; two children and their spouses, Anthony Roger Thompson and his wife Sun, Lee’s Summit, Mo and Rebecca Lynn Hickson and her husband Brad, Marshfield; four grandchildren, Garrett Hickson, Tyler Thompson, Victoria Hickson and Brianna Thompson; and his brothers and sisters, Chuck Thompson, California, Cecilia Noe, Michigan, Janet Straten, Ohio, Philip Thompson, Michigan and Wendie Preston, Maryland.

No services are planned at this time. Cremation is under the care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield.