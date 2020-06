Submitted Photo

Before the Memorial Day weekend, VFW Post 5993 donated a new American flag and retired a tattered one at Home Pride Bank. Attending the ceremony were Post Commander Elect Robert Hennes, Post Senior Vice Commander Elect Billy Joe Holt, Post Quartermaster Gene Clark, Post Adjutant Tommy Roberts and District 18 Commander Scott Huffman. Ava Mayor Burley Loftin assisted in lowering the old flag and the raising of the new flag.