Federal Grants, Loans, Flood Insurance Payments for 2019 Missouri Disaster Recovery Approach $128 Million

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missourians have received almost $128 million in federal assistance over the course of the last year to assist with recovery efforts for both disasters. In 2019, historic flooding along the Missouri and Mississippi rivers, severe storms, and tornadoes swept across Missouri, triggering two federal disaster declarations for the state.

These funds include grants to households from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, low-interest disaster recovery loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, payments from the National Flood Insurance Program on insurance claims and federal obligations for recovery projects under FEMA’s Public Assistance (PA) program.

Under FEMA’s Public Assistance program, 16 Missouri counties were included in the first disaster declaration, with federal funds obligated currently amounting to more than $15.1 million. This funding covers the federal share for 174 projects, including both emergency and permanent work.

Eighty-two Missouri counties and the City of St. Louis were included in the second disaster declaration under the PA program and more than $18.7 million has been obligated, the federal share of eligible costs for 306 projects in all categories. Learn more about project categories here.

The purpose of the PA program is to support communities’ recovery from major disasters by providing them with grant assistance for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures, and restoring public infrastructure. Local governments, states, tribes, territories and certain private nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply. The PA program offers supplemental grants on a cost-sharing basis and encourages protection of damaged facilities from future events by funding hazard mitigation measures. FEMA reimburses 75 percent of eligible costs. The State Emergency Management Agency administers the PA program for the state of Missouri.

Through the Individual Assistance program, almost 1,500 households were approved in 26 Missouri counties, receiving $7.4 million to assist with uninsured, disaster-caused damages. While the registration period was open, FEMA established 22 disaster recovery centers in the declared counties to provide residents with information and assistance during the registration process.

Through the U.S. Small Business Administration, 19 Missouri businesses and 280 homeowners in 26 counties were approved for low-interest federal disaster loans totaling $16.7 million.

From March 2019 to February of 2020, Missouri residents and business owners with National Flood Insurance policies submitted 1,767 claims and received $70.1 million in payments for damage to buildings and contents. Note: Flood insurance policyholders can get help to repair or replace property, even if there is no federal disaster declaration in the county where they live.

Most homeowner and renter insurance policies do not cover flood damage. Through NFIP, homeowners and business owners can purchase policies for structures and contents, and renters can purchase a policy to cover their personal property.