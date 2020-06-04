Earnesteen Martin

Earnesteen Marie Martin, 88 years, 9 months, 28 days old, of Springfield, Missouri (formerly of Ava) went home to Heaven on June 2, 2020 at her home with all her family by her side.

Earnesteen was born August 4, 1931 in Taney County, MO to Leslie Martin and Gussie Mae (Boyd) Jones.

On May 7, 1963 Earnesteen and William Ross Martin were united in marriage at Harrison, AR and they were blessed with seven children.

She was owner and operator of her own shop, Martin’s, where she made white oak baskets. She was a fifth generation basket maker. She was a Christian and of the Pentecost Faith and she had attended the Faith Rock Church in Ava and Pleasant Valley Church in Springfield, MO.

Earnesteen enjoyed crocheting, quilting, working crossword puzzles, flowers, and sitting out on the porch. Earnesteen loved to send handwritten cards of encouragement to her family and friends. She also enjoyed singing with the group, Young At Heart every Tuesday at the Northview Senior Center. They performed at nursing homes all over the community for several years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ross, and one brother, George Jones.

Earnesteen is survived by her seven children and their spouses, Joyce & Thomas Switzer, Rodney & Suzy Stewart, Dean & Rayleen Martin, Cindy & Junior Smith, Deniece & Dennis Souder, Russell & Jeanie Martin, and Dennis & Pamela Martin, 22 grandchildren, 47 greatgrandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren, siblings, Wanda Mae Hensley, Carolina Weatherman, June Smithey, Patricia Cathcart, Gary Jones, and Dottie Eisenhour, many nieces, nephews, a host of other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services for Earnesteen will be Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Murray Cemetery, Squires, MO. A visitation will be prior to service on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to service time in the funeral home. Officiating will be her son, Pastor Russell Martin, and Pastor Jim Campbell. Memorials may be made to Murray Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.