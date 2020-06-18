Drury’s “Panther Plan” Maps the Return to In-Person Classes In Fall

SPRINGFIELD — Drury announces more information on plans for returning to in-person classes in August.

Details of “The Panther Plan” are now available on the Drury website for incoming and returning students and their families, as well as members of the campus community. The plan will be updated as needed through the summer, as a cross-functional team of students, faculty, staff and administrators continues working on details.

Highlights of the Panther Plan include:

Adjusting the academic calendar by moving up the semester start date to Thursday, Aug. 20 instead of Monday, Aug. 24. Fall break and Thanksgiving break will each be shortened by one day. The fall semester will end one week earlier than originally planned. Drury intends to hold seated classes for the entirety of the fall semester, but this change provides a greater opportunity to maximize in-person learning in the event of a resurgence of COVID-19.

Requiring all students, staff and faculty to wear a face covering while in public spaces on campus, including during classes, to help protect the health of every community member.

Placing all residential students in single occupancy rooms at no additional cost.

Providing coronavirus testing as needed for all students, staff and faculty in partnership with CoxHealth’s on-campus Panther Clinic and through the local public health system.

Rigorous sanitization and cleaning protocols and social distancing, which are already in place as Drury welcomes visitors back for campus tours starting this week.

“Drury’s small size, large physical campus, and sense of caring for one another make it possible to carry out this plan,” Hinson says. “As we move forward, the Panther Plan will continue to be informed by current data and scientific guidance from local and national officials.”

View the full plan at: www.drury.edu/panther-plan.