Drury University Announces New Online Drury GO

Fully redesigned evening and online program offers new ways for students to pursue academic and career goals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Drury University announces the launch of Drury GO, an evolution of the university’s respected evening and online programs. Drury GO will accelerate opportunities for students to gain new skills, earn credentials and meet career goals on their own terms.

Launching this week, the newly redesigned program offers four academic pathways in high-demand fields that focus on outcomes, not just majors. The new name, Drury GO, stands for “Global. Online.” – meaning students have the opportunity to follow their chosen path in a way that works best for them, either online or at one of eight locations across southern Missouri.

The program boasts scholarship opportunities for new students, credit for military experience and robust transfer options, in addition to an expansion of Drury’s signature one-on-one advising and career planning.

Drury GO offers more than 40 accredited degrees and credentials. Rather than committing to a specific major on Day One, incoming students can instead choose an academic pathway that meets their needs and interests.

The pathways are:

Business, Leadership and Communication

Health and Behavioral Science

Public Service and Safety

Education

Whether students are seeking a bachelor’s degree, associate degree or certificate, Drury GO can help shorten the line of sight between progress and end goals. Students have the option to start where they feel comfortable and build on their degree as they go. Checkpoints along the way provide opportunities to pivot within a pathway if interests or goals change, or if students want to earn credentials to improve job prospects. Trusted advisors and career mentors are alongside at every step.

A $500 scholarship is available for students who sign up for nine credit hours or more in their first semester. This scholarship is available to new, transfer and readmitted students.

Drury GO has a generous transfer policy that lets students transfer in credits from other accredited institutions. Advisors can evaluate transcripts and help build an efficient plan for graduation based on courses students have already taken.

Military veterans can receive credit for their experience as well. Drury GO has resources and programs designed to help service members thrive as they grow in their military career or transition to civilian life. Drury’s long tradition of providing higher education to active military, veterans and their families includes up to 60 hours of transfer credit for your military education and experience and discounted tuition rates for active duty military and military spouses.

Applications are open for summer and fall terms. Summer classes begin June 8. Fall classes begin August 24.

To learn more or to apply go to www.drury.edu/go.

Drury GO’s $320 per credit hour tuition provides a personalized experience, in an all new format, at an affordable price. A cost calculator and more information about financial aid is available online or by calling a Drury GO admission counselor at (417) 873-7373 or emailing go@drury.edu.