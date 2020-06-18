Douglas County Republican Central Committee Meets

Douglas County Republican Central Committee opened its meeting Monday, June 8, with Leon Potter leading in prayer. After the pledge to the flag, Wilda Watterson, secretary, read her report. Keith Moore than gave the treasurer’s report.

Chairman Dennis Uhles informed the committee of cancellation of State Convention. All voting and business will be conducted via mail.

The main business of the evening was the making of final arangements for our candidate forum. The event will be Monday, July 13, starting at 6:30 p.m. The Ava Lions Club building will be the location with Joe Corum as moderator. Public is invited.

Those not able to attend may listen to the broadcast on the radio. It will also be live-streamed, and this will be underwritten by P.C. Express.

After adjourning, guests were given the opportunity to speak.

After the meeting, all enjoyed the food and fellowship.