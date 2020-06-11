Douglas County Herald Correspondent: Wilda Moses, Champion News

How long have you served as our correspondent?

Since August 2006.

What inspired you to assume this task?

A suggestion from Harley Krider, encouragement from Esther Wrinkles and guidelines from Cleetis Upshaw.

What is your favorite hobby or pastime activity?

Music and gardening.

How long have you lived in Ava/Douglas County?

30+ years.

If you will, please share the year you graduated from high school?

1965.

What is your favorite pie? ice cream? or pie and ice cream combination?

Banana pudding.

Is there a food item or meal you are well-known for preparing?

Onion gravy, cornbread, turnip greens.