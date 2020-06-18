Douglas County Herald Correspondent: Theta Nokes, Wasola News

How long have you served as our correspondent?

Maybe 15 or more years.

What inspired you to assume this task?

No one else would do it. I hate writing, but family and friends know what is happening.

What is your favorite hobby or pastime activity?

My hobby is sewing. My activity is volunteer at the Seventh-Day Adventist community center for 30 years. I also have been a volunteer at the Food Harvest for the past year and half.

How long have you lived in Ava/Douglas County?

August 1972, when I married Gary.

If you will, please share the year you graduated from high school?

1967.

What is your favorite pie? ice cream? or pie and ice cream combination?

It’s Pecan and Cherry, it’s a tie. Raspberry ice cream and my favorite drink is Black Raspberry ICE.

Is there a food item or meal you are well-known for preparing?

Potato salad – my niece, Dana, tells me to make it at every get-together.