Douglas County Herald Correspondent : Ruby Satterfield, Little Creek News

How long have you served as our correspondent?

As long as I can remember.

What inspired you to assume this task?

I took over when my Aunt Audree Degase stopped writing, I wanted Little Creek known.

What is your favorite hobby or pastime activity?

Sewing, writing, embroidering & appliquéing and reading.

How long have you lived in Ava/Douglas County?

91 years.

If you will, please share the year you graduated from high school?

1948.

What is your favorite pie? ice cream? or pie and ice cream combination?

Hot apple pie with cheese melted on it.

Is there a food item or meal you are well-known for preparing?

Cornbread salad.