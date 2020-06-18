Douglas County Herald Correspondent : Norma Stillings, Bethany Baptist Church

How long have you served as our correspondent?
I have written regular items for Bethany Baptist for over 20 years, but my first correspondence was back when I was elected to be the Reporter for the Nubbin Ridge Royals 4-H Club back in about 1952.
What inspired you to assume this task?
|I was asked to do it.
What is your favorite hobby or pastime activity?
I love to read, play the piano, visit with people, tell stories, and do Bible studies.
How long have you lived in Ava/Douglas County?
On May 6, I will have lived in Douglas County 83 years (except for a couple of years at college in Springfield).
If you will, please share the year you graduated from high school?
I graduated from Ava High School in May 1955.
What is your favorite pie? ice cream? or pie and ice cream combination?
I love a good pecan pie; I love vanilla ice cream with strawberries, but being pre-diabetic I have to skip the pecan pie and ice cream most of the time, and just enjoy the strawberries.
Is there a food item or meal you are well-known for preparing?
I have made hundreds of homemade pizzas for family occasions and at school.