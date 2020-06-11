Douglas County Herald Correspondent: Martha Twitty, Quad Cities

How long have you served as our correspondent?

Maybe 10 years.

What inspired you to assume this task?

I thought it would be different to write about people from there (Ava) who live here.

What is your favorite hobby or pastime activity?

Painting pictures.

How long have you lived in Ava/Douglas County?

I lived there ‘til I was 23 year old.

If you will, please share the year you graduated from high school?

1958.

What is your favorite pie? ice cream? or pie and ice cream combination?

Apple pie with vanilla ice cream.

Is there a food item or meal you are well-known for preparing?

I make the green bean casserole for our family dinners.