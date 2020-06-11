Douglas County Herald Correspondent: Linda Johnson, Sweden News

How long have you served as our correspondent?

I wrote the first article on 2/19/09.

What inspired you to assume this task?

The regular correspondent asked me to do it. She was sick. I guess she never got well.

What is your favorite hobby or pastime activity?

Counted cross-stitch and reading.

How long have you lived in Ava/Douglas County?

My body moved here in 2007. My heart has been in the Ozarks from childhood.

If you will, please share the year you graduated from high school?

1964.

What is your favorite pie? ice cream? or pie and ice cream combination?

Pecan pie, plain, whipped cream, vanilla ice cream, etc.

Is there a food item or meal you are well-known for preparing?

Not that I know of. I fixed steak once and my husband complimented me on it.